$112.30 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce $112.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $483.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 129.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 612,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

