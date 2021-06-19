10,380 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,380 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

