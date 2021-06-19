10,305 Shares in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.