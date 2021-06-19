$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. KB Home posted sales of $913.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

