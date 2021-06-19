$0.98 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Shopify reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $7.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $9.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,466.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $175,531,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $5,562,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

