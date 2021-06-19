$0.76 EPS Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.81. Shutterstock posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 282,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,540 shares of company stock valued at $22,264,725. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.