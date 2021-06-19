$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $480.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

