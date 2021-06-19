$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,919 shares of company stock valued at $125,075. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a PE ratio of -39.28, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

