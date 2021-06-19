-$0.41 EPS Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 227,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.17.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

