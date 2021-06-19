$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

