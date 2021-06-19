$0.30 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. 621,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

