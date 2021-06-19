-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 399,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.