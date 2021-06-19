-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 399,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

