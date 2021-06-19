$0.14 EPS Expected for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CMO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.39. 1,346,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $618.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.53. Capstead Mortgage has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,410,000 after buying an additional 722,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

