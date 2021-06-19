$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,490. The company has a market cap of $445.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 286.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

