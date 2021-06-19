$0.12 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 144,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.