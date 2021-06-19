-$0.07 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.01). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in HEXO by 9.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 2,812,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

