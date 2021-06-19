-$0.05 EPS Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.24. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 1,705,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $8,392,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

