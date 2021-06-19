$0.05 EPS Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

CERT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.61. 481,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -86.28. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,080,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,807,429 shares of company stock worth $212,690,035. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $35,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

