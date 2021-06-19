$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.