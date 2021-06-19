-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,106 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.83. 717,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

