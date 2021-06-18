Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 17,064 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,949,636.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $127,299.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $18,374.08.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 96,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

