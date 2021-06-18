Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $51.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE:ZYME traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. 27,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.