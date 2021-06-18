Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 4,678 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96.

ZS opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.