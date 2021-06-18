ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 13,663 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84.

On Thursday, May 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10.

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $665,046.72.

ZI opened at $50.60 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,264.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

