Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.29. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

