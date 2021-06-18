Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

GWW traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $437.35. 687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

