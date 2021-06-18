Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 217.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.