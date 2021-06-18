Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 904 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,290,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

IJR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. 24,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

