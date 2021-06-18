Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,851 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 176.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.71.

SRE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.35. 2,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,959. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

