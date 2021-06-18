Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $116.98. 54,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,438,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,218 shares in the company, valued at $701,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $247,913,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

