Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $288,750.19 and approximately $162.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00724724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00083521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042260 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

