Zeepin Reaches Market Cap of $484,589.87 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $484,589.87 and approximately $9,419.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00057597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00137234 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00178142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.17 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,659.36 or 1.00574573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

