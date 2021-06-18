Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.50

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 2837365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

About Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

