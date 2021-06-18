Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to “Buy”

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aflac’s shares have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Its U.S segment is poised to grow from the buyout of Argus Dental and Vision and Zurich North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions (Group Benefits) business. Several products introduced during 2020 and a robust product pipeline scheduled for 2021 are likely to boost the segment’s sales going forward. The company’s deal with Varagon Capital Partners will help it in generating solid risk-adjusted net investment income. Cost-saving initiative will aid its bottom line. A sound capital management enables it to return shareholders’ value via buybacks and dividends. The company has been hiking dividend for 38 straight years and aims to sustain the trend. However, steep expenses are putting margins under pressure. Stressed Japan business remains a woe.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 81,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

