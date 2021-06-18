Zacks Investment Research Lowers Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. On average, analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.