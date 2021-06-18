Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $762.59 million, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $589,978.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

