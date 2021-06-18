Zacks Investment Research Lowers Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CTOS stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

