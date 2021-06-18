Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Hold

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $388.41 million, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,455 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

