Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Hold

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

