Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Hold

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.37. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

