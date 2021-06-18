Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Hold

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

L’Oréal stock opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $94.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.50.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

