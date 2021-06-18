Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.19.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

