Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post $34.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.14 million to $34.26 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $141.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

OLO opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32. OLO has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

