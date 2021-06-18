Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NBTB stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.