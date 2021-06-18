Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.