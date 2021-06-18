Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $15.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

