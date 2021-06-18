Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 2,034,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

