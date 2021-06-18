Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

