Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Garmin reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.54. 1,044,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,947. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 50.9% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 413.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

