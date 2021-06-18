Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Snap reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 67,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,103,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,229,717.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock worth $194,981,813.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

